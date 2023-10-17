Karbi Anglong CEM hands over prizes to winners

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Oct 16: Chief Executive Member (CEM) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Tuliram

Ronghang handed over the certificates and prize money to the winners of the online autumn edition of

the Inter – College Declamation Contest, 2023 for college students at a function he4ld in Diphu on

Monday.

The contest was organized by the Karbi Students Association (KSA – Lumding Road) in collaboration with

Karbi Anglong Today. The topic was ‘Climate change – threat and response with special reference to

Karbi Anglong’. The online contest was held on September 23. 15 contestants from various colleges from

Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong districts participated in the contest.

Limka Bongrungpi of the Diphu Government College bagged the first prize, Anushka Teronpi of the Don

Bosco College bagged the second prize and Bianca Doungel of the Diphu Don Bosco College and

Ruptalon Beypi of Thongnokbe College, Dokmoka have both bagged the third prize.

KSA president Rongpi thanked all the participants in the online contest. Rongpi thanked the executive

member of education department, Tokbi for sponsoring the competition. He also thanked CEM

Ronghang for handing over the certificates and prize money to the winners.

Executive members and MACs and executive editor of Karbi Anglong Today, Vivian Longki Rongpi were

also present on the occasion.