Karbi Students Association Forms Upper Majung Unit

BOKAJAN, Nov 26: In a significant development, the Karbi Students Association (KSA) on the Lumding Road formed the Upper Majung KSA unit during a meeting held on Saturday.

The newly constituted unit saw the appointment of Indroni Rongphar as the president and Rohit Kro as the secretary, alongside 25 other members assigned to various crucial posts.

Several distinguished figures graced the occasion, showcasing the collective support for the newly formed Upper Majung KSA unit. Among the attendees were Balipathar KSA Branch Committee president Songja Engti, KSA Balipathar branch secretary Sarkuru Tisso, KSA Bokajan District Committee president Raju Engleng, and KSA Bokajan District Committee secretary Desoi Teron, among others.

The newly appointed leaders, along with their dedicated team, are poised to take on the responsibilities entrusted to them, working towards the betterment of the student community and fostering a sense of solidarity within the Karbi Students Association.