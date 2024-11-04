Kavach 4.0 set to revolutionise rail safety and efficiency

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 3: Indian Railways is progressing towards the successful implementation of Kavach 4.0, an indigenous advanced safety technology system designed to enhance train operations across its network. Kavach 4.0 is a comprehensive, technology-driven solution developed by Indian Railways to prevent accidents and ensure smooth train operations, providing an additional layer of safety and control.

The system is capable of automatically applying brakes if the loco pilot fails to do so, displaying real-time line-side signals in the driver’s cab, and providing continuous movement authority updates through radio-based communication. Other key features include automatic whistling at level crossing gates, direct locomotive-to-locomotive communication to prevent collisions, and an SOS function to alert authorities in case of emergencies.

The Kavach 4.0 system is built upon several critical technological components, including Station Kavach, which receives information from Loco Kavach and signaling systems to guide the locomotive, and RFID tags, which are installed along the tracks at regular intervals to monitor the train’s location and direction. The Communication Backbone, consisting of optical fiber cables and communication towers along the track, ensures seamless information exchange between the locomotive and the station. Additionally, the Driver Machine Interface (DMI) provides loco pilots with essential information, such as signal aspects and movement authority, directly within the cab for quick decision-making.

The system incorporates advanced technologies like relay-based interlocking, UHF radio for signal communication, RFID for precise location tracking, GSM for secure communication, and GPS for accurate time synchronisation. This integration of modern technology reflects the railway’s commitment to adopting cutting-edge solutions to enhance safety and efficiency.

The implementation of Kavach 4.0 across 10,000 locomotives by IR is part of a broader initiative to modernise infrastructure and improve safety standards. By leveraging technology like Kavach 4.0, the connectivity system will ensure smoother operations, minimising human error and, most importantly, preventing accidents.

This initiative is a significant step towards providing a safer travel environment for train passengers. As the Kavach system has already been deployed on key routes within the IR network, the advanced 4.0 system will further replace the existing ones on a pilot-project basis. NFR, as part of the national railway connectivity system, will soon integrate this advanced technological system, providing safer, more reliable, and efficient rail services within its vicinity.