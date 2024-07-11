30 C
Thursday, July 11, 2024
Kaziranga Discovers ‘Harry Potter’ Snake: Assam CM Shares Pictures

HT Digital

July 10, Thursday: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma recently took to social media platform X to share an enchanting discovery from Kaziranga—a green-coloured snake reminiscent of Nagini, the loyal companion of Lord Voldemort in the Harry Potter series. The CM’s post, featuring pictures of the vibrant green Salazar Pit Viper, quickly gained widespread attention and admiration.

“Guess what, kids? Kaziranga just found a real-life Harry Potter snake! Meet the super cool Salazar Pit Viper: it’s green like magic and has a funky red-orange stripe on its head. Isn’t nature awesome?” wrote the Assam CM, adding a touch of magic to the discovery.

The post has since garnered numerous likes and comments from users expressing their awe and appreciation. One user commented, “Assam is blessed with some stunning wildlife.” Another remarked, “Wow, beautiful colouring,” while a third shared, “The snake is incredibly beautiful.”

The enthusiasm continued with comments like, “Looks beautiful in the picture. Hope, I never see them in real,” and “Hopefully, Kaziranga will take care of such a breed. Really one of its kind.”

The discovery of the Salazar Pit Viper adds to the rich biodiversity of Kaziranga, reinforcing its status as a haven for unique and rare wildlife. The excitement generated by this find highlights the ongoing efforts to preserve and celebrate nature’s wonders.

