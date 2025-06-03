Kaziranga Faces First Wave of Floods; Wildlife and Patrols Disrupted

HT DIGITAL

GUWAHATI, JUNE 3: Assam’s Kaziranga National Park is struggling with the season’s initial wave of floods, which have hit both its bountiful biodiversity and critical infrastructure hard. The deluge has presented serious challenges to wildlife conservation and routine park activities.

According to official reports, 53 out of the total 233 forest camps in the park are already inundated, causing disruption in patrolling operations and regular running of the park. Intensity of the floods differs in various forest ranges. While water level has come down marginally in Kohora and Bagori ranges, the situation has worsened in Burapahar and Agoratoli ranges.

In Biswanath forest division, three deer that got stranded were rescued by forest officials, but two other deer drowned while attempting to escape the onrushing water. With the onrushing waters rising higher and higher, wildlife from low-lying regions like Haldhibari and Malani have started moving towards Karbi Hills for higher and safer grounds.

Kaziranga’s Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Arun Vignesh said no elephants or other large wild species have so far taken refuge in the Karbi Hills. But departmental elephants have been shifted to higher, safe areas within the park and can be shifted outside the park if water levels increase.

To ensure mobility and safety in the flooded zones, the forest department has installed country boats in affected camps. The park officials are kept on alert round-the-clock to avoid poaching activities, which go on a spurt during floods. The use of thermal drone cameras is helping keep a watch on night movements and safeguard the vulnerable wildlife community during this vulnerable phase.