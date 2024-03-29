27 C
Kaziranga forest officer suspended after recovery of dead rhino in national park

HT Digital,

Kaziranga, March 29: A significant development has occurred within Kaziranga National Park, as Iqbal Hussain, a forest officer stationed at the Budhapahar range, has been suspended by the forest department. This action comes in response to an incident involving the discovery of a deceased rhinoceros near the Tunikati forest camp within the same range.

The discovery of the lifeless rhino on March 23 sent shockwaves throughout the conservation community. Initial assessments did not suggest any involvement of leopards in the unfortunate demise of this endangered animal.

In response to the distressing event, the forest department promptly initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the rhino’s death. However, amidst the ongoing inquiry, Hussain found himself under scrutiny, facing allegations of neglecting his duties.

The decision to suspend Hussain highlights the gravity with which the forest department is addressing the incident, demonstrating a commitment to ensuring accountability and maintaining the integrity of conservation efforts within the esteemed national park.

Hussain’s suspension serves as a poignant reminder of the challenges inherent in safeguarding the diverse biodiversity of Kaziranga National Park.

As investigations continue, authorities remain vigilant in their pursuit of justice for the fallen rhinoceros and steadfast in their dedication to preserving the natural heritage of this iconic sanctuary.

