Kaziranga National Park formally opened for tourists on October 16

The state’s famed Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve opened for tourists on October 16 for the season 2023-24.

The park famed for the rare one-horned rhino, was opened in a ceremony by state minister Chandra Mohan Patowary.

The event was marked by several other opening ceremonies that included river tourism at Bhomoraguri beat office, the Kaziranga cycling from the Kohora Convention centre, the jeep safari and women-ked environmental tourism in Mihimukh.

With the opening, few notifications and rules have been implemented for this season that includes closure of Elephant Safari from May 1, 2023 and closure of Jeep Safari from May 16, 2023.

Tourists both from the domestic and international Circuit can now visit the globally famed park and enjoy the beauty of the wildlife of the state.

