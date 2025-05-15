Kendriya Vidyalaya Diphu achieves 100% pass percentage in CBSE exams

HT Bureau

DIPHU, May 14: PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya, Diphu has recorded an outstanding academic feat by achieving a 100% pass percentage in both Class X and Class XII CBSE board examinations for the academic session 2024-25.

In an official statement issued by the school principal, it was announced that all 36 students who appeared for the Class X examinations and 35 students from both the Science and Humanities streams of Class XII successfully passed the CBSE board exams, the results of which were declared on May 13, 2025.

“We are proud to announce that PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya Diphu has once again demonstrated outstanding academic performance,” the principal said. “The results are a reflection of our students’ hard work, perseverance, and commitment, as well as the relentless efforts of our dedicated teaching faculty.”

The principal extended heartfelt congratulations to all the students for their “well-deserved success” and expressed deep appreciation for the unwavering support provided by teachers, parents, and school staff throughout the year.

He further affirmed that PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya Diphu remains committed to fostering academic excellence and holistic development, with the aim of achieving greater milestones in the future.

The remarkable achievement highlights the school’s consistent performance and its role in nurturing future-ready students equipped with strong academic and ethical foundations.