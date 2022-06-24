Keshab Mahanta visits Morigaon

HT Correspondent

MORIGAON, June 23: Guardian minister Keshab Mahanta on Thursday visited Morigaon to meet the flood affected people who are taking shelter on the road at Kumarbori, Jagiroad and Sankar Madhab High School, Morigaon. A total of 75 families have been taking shelter at Sankar Madhab High School in Morigaon town. Besides, the minister also inspected the flood situation at Khandajan on the way to Guwahati. The minister was accompanied by the deputy commissioner Prakash Ranjan Gharphalia.