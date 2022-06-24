29 C
Guwahati
Friday, June 24, 2022
type here...

Keshab Mahanta visits Morigaon

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

MORIGAON, June 23: Guardian minister Keshab Mahanta on Thursday visited Morigaon to meet the flood affected people who are taking shelter on the road at Kumarbori, Jagiroad and Sankar Madhab High School, Morigaon. A total of 75 families have been taking shelter at Sankar Madhab High School in Morigaon town. Besides, the minister also inspected the flood situation at Khandajan on the way to Guwahati. The minister was accompanied by the deputy commissioner Prakash Ranjan Gharphalia.

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Star Cement donates Rs 1 cr to Assam CM’s Relief Fund

The Hills Times - 0