Key Land Advisory Committee meeting held in Tinsukia

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, May 23: In a significant administrative development, an important meeting of the Tinsukia District and Co-District Land Advisory Committees was convened on Friday at the conference hall of the Tinsukia District Commissioner’s office. The meeting was presided over by Swapneel Paul, Deputy Commissioner of Tinsukia, and saw the participation of Tinsukia MLA Sanjay Kisan, along with representatives from other assembly constituencies.

In a notable move, Assam Government Minister for Labour Welfare, Tea Tribes and Adivasi Welfare, Rupesh Gowala, joined the meeting virtually. The minister extended his support to the agenda and offered insights during deliberations. Following extensive discussions, several key proposals related to land allocation in Tinsukia district were approved, aimed at streamlining land management and addressing long-pending land-related issues across various parts of the district.

The meeting brought together a wide spectrum of administrative officials and stakeholders. Notable attendees included: Chairpersons of the Municipal Boards of Digboi, Doomdooma, Sadiya, and Margherita, Leena Pawe, Additional Commissioner of the Revenue Department, Nuzahat Nasrin, Doomdooma Co-District Commissioner, Representatives from the offices of the Margherita and Sadiya Co-District Commissioners, Revenue Circle Officers from across the district, Officials from the Doomdooma, Digboi, and Dibrugarh Regional Forest Divisions, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the District Council and prominent social workers including Pulak Gohain, Bhaben Sharma, and Bhim Karmakar, representing civil society voices from Tinsukia, Makum, and Margherita

The meeting served as a platform to address vital issues concerning land distribution and ownership regularization, with a special focus on equitable access and transparency in land allocation processes. Discussions emphasized inter-departmental cooperation, efficient record management, and ensuring that land rights are granted fairly, particularly to historically underrepresented communities.

The active participation of political representatives, senior officials, forest authorities, and civil society figures underscored the inclusive and comprehensive approach adopted by the district administration in addressing sensitive land matters.

Officials indicated that follow-up meetings will be held to monitor the implementation of today’s decisions and to ensure timely action on all approved proposals.