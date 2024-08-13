28 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, August 13, 2024
Key stakeholders unite for ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
Representational Image
HT Bureau

DIPHU, Aug 12: The district administration of Diphu convened a crucial meeting on Monday at 1:30 pm at the Diphu Circuit House, bringing together key representatives from various social and political organisations. Among the attendees were the president and secretary of the Karbi Cultural Society, Karbi Students Union, Lekhika Khomaru, Karbi Nimso Chinthur Asong, Khasi Student Union, Lions Club Diphu, BJP, and ASDC.

The primary agenda of the meeting was the upcoming ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ program, a nationwide initiative aimed at fostering patriotism and national pride as part of the Independence Day celebrations. Chandan Borgohain, ACS, presented the detailed schedule of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ program, emphasising the importance of cooperation and active participation from all the organisations present.

District commissioner Nirola Phanchopi, ACS, urged the organisations to extend their full support to ensure the success of the program and to help raise awareness among the public. She stressed the need for collective efforts to make the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign a resounding success in the district.

In a symbolic gesture, the district administration distributed Indian Tricolor flags to all the participants. The attendees were also invited to write slogans such as ‘Jai Hind’, ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’, and ‘Vande Mataram’ on a canvas board. These messages, along with their signatures, will be uploaded to the district administration’s web portal as part of the campaign’s outreach efforts.

The meeting concluded with a strong commitment from all parties to work together in promoting the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ program, ensuring that the spirit of Independence Day is celebrated in every household across the district.

