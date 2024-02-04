Khanapara Aglow as Thousands Illuminate 100,000 Diyas to Welcome Prime Minister Modi to Assam

GUWAHATI, Feb 4: In a spectacular display of unity and celebration, thousands gathered in Khanapara, Assam, to illuminate an impressive 100,000 diyas, welcoming the arrival of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to the state.

The festive atmosphere resonated with joy as the community came together to mark the occasion of Modi in Assam.

The event, marked by splendid visuals, showcased the enthusiasm and warmth of the people of Assam in extending a heartfelt welcome to Prime Minister Modi.

The illumination of 100,000 diyas symbolized a collective expression of gratitude and excitement for the Prime Minister’s visit.

“Thousands assemble in Khanapara to illuminate 1,00,000 diyas, welcoming and celebrating the arrival of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji in Assam. The joyous celebration captures the spirit of #PMModiInAssam with splendid visuals,” Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote on X.

The entire venue was transformed into a radiant spectacle, with the flickering flames of the diyas creating a mesmerizing ambiance. The celebration not only highlighted the cultural richness of Assam but also served as a gesture of unity and solidarity among the people.