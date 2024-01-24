Kharge Raises Security Concerns with Home Minister Amidst Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

GUWAHATI, Jan 24: In a letter addressed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge voiced serious apprehensions regarding alleged security lapses during Rahul Gandhi’s ongoing Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam.

Kharge underscored a series of incidents, asserting that the Assam Police failed to provide adequate security to Yatra participants, including Rahul Gandhi, who is entitled to Z+ security.

Expressing deep concerns, Kharge accused the Assam Police of prioritizing the protection of BJP posters over ensuring a safe passage for the Yatra.

He cited the Sonitpur incident, alleging that BJP workers assaulted the Congress’ social media team and attacked party general secretary Jairam Ramesh’s vehicle. Ramesh had shared a video of the alleged attack, attributing it to BJP cadres influenced by Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Kharge also highlighted the January 21 incident in which Assam Congress President Bhupen Kumar Borah sustained injuries during an alleged attack on the party’s outreach program in Nagaon district.

The Congress president, who joined the Yatra on Sunday, claimed that the Assam Police “systematically allowed” BJP workers to breach Rahul Gandhi’s security cordon.

He aso expressed disappointment over the lack of arrests and investigations into the reported incidents, emphasizing that despite evidence in the public domain, no miscreants had been apprehended.

“As the risk increases, and as the Yatra proceeds as planned, we request your intervention to ensure that the Chief Minister of Assam and the Director General of Police, Assam ensure that no such untoward incident takes place which may lead to grave personal injury to Shri. Rahul Gandhi or any members of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra,” Kharge urged in the letter.

In response, the Assam Police initiated an FIR against Gandhi and other leaders for “wanton acts of violence” on Tuesday, according to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The alleged violence occurred as party supporters and leaders clashed with police personnel while attempting to enter Guwahati, purportedly deviating from the approved route.