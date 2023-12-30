24 C
Kiren Rijiju joins Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Nagaon

NAGAON, Dec 29: Union minister Kiren Rijiju participated in the ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ at Borbari Sabajanin Natya Mancha in Kakomari Gram Panchayat, Nagaon, organised under the Dalanghat Development Block.

Addressing the gathering, the minister underscored the government’s commitment to inclusive development through various flagship schemes initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The primary goal of the Yatra is to ensure that all eligible individuals nationwide benefit from these government-sponsored initiatives. Rijiju announced the documentation of beneficiaries and those yet to receive benefits during the journey, with a record to be maintained by January 26, 2024.

The event featured a welcome address by district commissioner Narendra Kr Shah. Key participants included DDC Gunajit Kashyap, CEO of Nagaon Zila Parishad Ananta Gogoi, MLA Sashi Kanta Das, officials from the district administration, Dalanghat Development Block, and social activist Abhijit Nath.

