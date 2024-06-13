Kokrajhar incident highlights urgent need for child protection measures

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, June 12: A 60-year-old man identified as Shashikanta Roy, of the same village, raped a minor girl. The rapist has been arrested and is presently undergoing jail sentences.

Meanwhile, Bodo short film actor and digital creator, Dilip Narzary (34) has been arrested in a POSCO case.

Narzary has been arrested in connection with Gossaigaon PS case No 89/24 u/s 376(3)/34 IPC R/W Sec 6 of POCSO Act and produced before the Kokrajhar Chief Judicial Magistrate’s Court. He was sent to 3 days of police custody for further investigation. Three more others including actors Anil Kumar Narzary, Subarna Basumatary, and Dwiden Wary are reportedly absconding.

According to sources, the four individuals had allegedly molested the minor.