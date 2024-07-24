Kokrajhar Police Recover 11 Country-Made Rifles in Anti-Militancy Operation

HT Digital

July 24, Wednesday: the Kokrajhar Police successfully recovered 11 country-made rifles in the Kokrajhar Police Station area. This operation was conducted based on crucial information provided by the Indian Army’s Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI).

The Kokrajhar Police, under the handle @KokraP, carried out this significant recovery as part of their continued mission to scour the entire state and remove all vestiges of militancy. The discovery of these weapons marks a critical step towards ensuring the safety and security of the region.

This operation highlights the unwavering commitment of law enforcement agencies to rid the state of hidden weapons from the dark days of militancy. The collaborative efforts between the police and the military underscore the ongoing dedication to maintaining peace and order in the region.

Authorities have reaffirmed their resolve to continue these operations until all hidden arms are recovered and the threat of militancy is completely eradicated.