KSA seeks renaming and development of DMC&H

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Sept 26: The Karbi Students Association (KSA- Jemson Timung faction) has submitted a memorandum to chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, conveyed through the district commissioner of Karbi Anglong. They have put forward several demands concerning the Diphu Medical College & Hospital (DMC&H).

The key requests made in the memorandum are –

Renaming: The KSA has requested the renaming of DMC&H to Semsonsing Ingti Medical College & Hospital in honor of the founder of Karbi Anglong district.

Introduction of New Courses: The association has proposed the introduction of new courses such as BDS degree, BHMS degree, and medical Diploma courses like Postgraduate Diploma in TB & Chest, among others.

Infrastructure Development: They have emphasized the need for infrastructure development, especially due to the college’s vulnerability to flooding during the monsoon season.

Administration Role: The KSA has demanded that the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council be given authority in the administration of the medical college, particularly concerning staff up to grade-III level.

The memorandum bears the signatures of KSA general secretary Ramsing Tokbi, vice president Moniram Teron, and publicity secretary Kangthim Engti.