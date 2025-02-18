18 C
Kumbh returnee of Hamren goes missing

HT Correspondent

KHERONI, Feb 17: A youth from Assam, Dhanesh Sharma (25) who was coming back after attending the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj went missing on the way. His family said the missing youth Dhanesh Sharma, a resident of Hamren, West Karbi Anglong communicated with the family on February 12 for the last time.

In that telephone conversation, the youth said he had arrived in Patna, Bihar.  His family urged that anyone with information about their missing family member may contact the number 9678743928/ 8011258272.

