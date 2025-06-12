Kushbu Kumari Agarwal brings laurels to Margherita with 4th Rank in BSc final exam

HT correspondent

MARGHERITA, June 11: In a moment of immense pride for Margherita, Kushbu Kumari Agarwal, a brilliant and dedicated student from Balukhad Ward No. 6 under the 83rd Margherita Constituency, has brought glory to her community by securing an impressive 4th rank in her sixth-semester B.Sc final examination under Dibrugarh University. The announcement of her remarkable achievement on Tuesday sparked waves of celebration and admiration across the region.



Kushbu’s academic journey is nothing short of inspiring. She began her education at VKV Bargolai, later excelling in her Higher Secondary examination from Blue Bird Senior Secondary School. With unwavering determination, she went on to pursue a B.Sc degree in Mathematics with honors at Digboi College, affiliated to Dibrugarh University. Her hard work and focus culminated in this extraordinary academic milestone.



As the only daughter of Ramesh Agarwal, a respected businessman from Margherita Balukhad, Kushbu’s success is a testament to her relentless efforts and the unwavering support of her parents. Her mother, Seema Devi Agarwal, was moved to tears of joy, reflecting the deep pride and emotion of this momentous occasion.



The people of Margherita rallied in celebration, gathering in courtyards to honor their shining star, whose achievement has become a beacon of inspiration for the entire community.



Kushbu Kumari Agarwal’s triumph embodies the timeless truth that hard work uncovers true gems. Her focus, perseverance, and academic brilliance have earned her widespread acclaim, with the entire Margherita community showering her with heartfelt praise and admiration.



This remarkable young woman has not only made her family proud but has also etched her name as a symbol of excellence and determination for generations to come. Speaking on her achievement, Om Prakash Sah, a noted social worker of Balukhad, remarked, “The 83rd Margherita Constituency under Tinsukia District has always been home to brilliant minds.

Many students from Balukhad area have made a name for themselves by becoming doctors, advocates, chartered accountants, company secretaries, scientists, and professors. Kushbu is the latest addition to that inspiring legacy.”