KVK, Golaghat innovates with eri pupa value-added products

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Dec 6: The Krishi Vigyan Kendra Golaghat has achieved success in developing value-added products from the nutritious eri pupa (leta) under the on-farm trials (OFT) initiative on “Value addition of eri silkworm pupa to increase consumer acceptability.” The innovative products include eri pupa pickle, eri pupa cake, and eri pupa biscuits.

The products were showcased during the farmers’ fair at SMARS, Buralikson, Golaghat on December 4, drawing the attention of dignitaries, scientists, and farmers. The attendees praised the efforts of KVK, Golaghat, in diversifying and adding value to eri pupa.

Eri pupa, known for its rich content of protein, fat, fiber, iron, and calcium, holds significant potential for contributing to nutritional security. The development of value-added products not only enhances consumer acceptability but also opens up new avenues for utilizing this indigenous food source in Assam. The initiative aligns with the broader goal of promoting nutritional well-being and sustainable agricultural practices.