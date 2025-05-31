26 C
Guwahati
Saturday, May 31, 2025
type here...

Lakhimpur Floods Kill One, Submerge 230+ Villages After Dam Overflow

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
Representational Image
- Advertisement -

HT DIGITAL

GUWAHATI, MAY 31: Assam’s Lakhimpur district is experiencing a serious flood crisis after the Ronganadi river burst its banks, preceded by days of continuous rain and the impulsive opening of the Ronganadi dam’s water gates. The situation sharply worsened last night when the North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited (NEEPCO) opened all the floodgates of the dam late at night, releasing an enormity of water into lowlands.

- Advertisement -

The flood has resulted in widespread destruction throughout the district, with over 230 villages under rising water. People fled their homes early, panic-stricken, in an effort to salvage their belongings and livestock as water swept through homes, fields, and roads.

Related Posts:

In the worst-hit Naoboicha-Gendheli region, the 15th National Highway lies entirely submerged, disconnecting critical road connectivity and isolating entire districts. Normal life has been disrupted with people’s and emergency service respondents’ movement turning extremely difficult because of submerged pathways.

One sad casualty was recorded from Pahumora, whose man died following the confinement he had suffered in his submerged dwelling. His death contributes to the misery of already hard-hit communities struggling with the perpetuating disaster.

Officials think the unseasonal rise in water levels was due to an artificially heightened river level after the discharge of the dam. Thousands of citizens have been cut off, with many without access to food, drinking water, or essential supplies. In some areas, rescue efforts are under way using boats to ferry families out, though many are still stranded.

- Advertisement -

Local officials are in high alert and damage surveys continue. With water still rising in some areas, the situation in Lakhimpur is tense and unpredictable.

View all stories
5 Hidden Hill Stations Near Shillong You Should Explore
5 Hidden Hill Stations Near Shillong You Should Explore
Shilpa Shetty Redefines Elegance with Modern Ethnic Flair
Shilpa Shetty Redefines Elegance with Modern Ethnic Flair
10 Most Expensive Trees in the World And Why They’re Worth a Fortune
10 Most Expensive Trees in the World And Why They’re Worth a Fortune
10 Health Benefits Of Eating Jamun For Blood Sugar Control
10 Health Benefits Of Eating Jamun For Blood Sugar Control
10 Perfect Summer Honeymoon Destinations In India
10 Perfect Summer Honeymoon Destinations In India

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Guwahati Flood Crisis Sparks Assam-Meghalaya Tensions Ahead of High-Level Talks

The Hills Times -
5 Hidden Hill Stations Near Shillong You Should Explore Shilpa Shetty Redefines Elegance with Modern Ethnic Flair 10 Most Expensive Trees in the World And Why They’re Worth a Fortune 10 Health Benefits Of Eating Jamun For Blood Sugar Control 10 Perfect Summer Honeymoon Destinations In India