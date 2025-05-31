Lakhimpur Floods Kill One, Submerge 230+ Villages After Dam Overflow

HT DIGITAL

GUWAHATI, MAY 31: Assam’s Lakhimpur district is experiencing a serious flood crisis after the Ronganadi river burst its banks, preceded by days of continuous rain and the impulsive opening of the Ronganadi dam’s water gates. The situation sharply worsened last night when the North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited (NEEPCO) opened all the floodgates of the dam late at night, releasing an enormity of water into lowlands.

The flood has resulted in widespread destruction throughout the district, with over 230 villages under rising water. People fled their homes early, panic-stricken, in an effort to salvage their belongings and livestock as water swept through homes, fields, and roads.

In the worst-hit Naoboicha-Gendheli region, the 15th National Highway lies entirely submerged, disconnecting critical road connectivity and isolating entire districts. Normal life has been disrupted with people’s and emergency service respondents’ movement turning extremely difficult because of submerged pathways.

One sad casualty was recorded from Pahumora, whose man died following the confinement he had suffered in his submerged dwelling. His death contributes to the misery of already hard-hit communities struggling with the perpetuating disaster.

Officials think the unseasonal rise in water levels was due to an artificially heightened river level after the discharge of the dam. Thousands of citizens have been cut off, with many without access to food, drinking water, or essential supplies. In some areas, rescue efforts are under way using boats to ferry families out, though many are still stranded.

Local officials are in high alert and damage surveys continue. With water still rising in some areas, the situation in Lakhimpur is tense and unpredictable.