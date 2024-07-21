30 C
Guwahati
Sunday, July 21, 2024
type here...

Lakhimpur Police seize fake gold boat; one arrested

According to credible information, I/C Bongalmara OP and personnel carried out an operation and confiscated a Tata Supro Taxi with license plate AS07AC4234 in No.2 Sonapur.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, July 21: The Lakhimpur Police on Saturday announced on micro-blogging site X that the state police officials seized 4 counterfeit gold bars in the Lakhimpur district.

- Advertisement -

According to credible information, I/C Bongalmara OP and personnel carried out an operation and confiscated a Tata Supro Taxi with license plate AS07AC4234 in No.2 Sonapur.

As per reports, the operation conducted by the team resulted in the seizure of four fake gold bars. The apprehended individual has been identified as Taibur Rahman.

The Lakhimpur Police on X stated, “Based on reliable source input, I/C Bongalmara OP and staff conducted an Ops and seized 4 nos of fake gold boat from Taibur Rahman (AS07AC4234 Tata Supro Taxi) of No.2 Sonapur.”

7 Beautiful Indian Birds
7 Beautiful Indian Birds
Flowers Which Bloom Only At Night
Flowers Which Bloom Only At Night
Top 10 Most Dangerous Animals in India
Top 10 Most Dangerous Animals in India
Foods That Increase Uric Acid Levels
Foods That Increase Uric Acid Levels
9 Exotic Summer Vacation Destinations In India
9 Exotic Summer Vacation Destinations In India
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

5 Bangladeshi nationals spotted trying to enter Assam; police escort them...

The Hills Times -
7 Beautiful Indian Birds Flowers Which Bloom Only At Night Top 10 Most Dangerous Animals in India Foods That Increase Uric Acid Levels 9 Exotic Summer Vacation Destinations In India