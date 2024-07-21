Lakhimpur Police seize fake gold boat; one arrested

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, July 21: The Lakhimpur Police on Saturday announced on micro-blogging site X that the state police officials seized 4 counterfeit gold bars in the Lakhimpur district.

According to credible information, I/C Bongalmara OP and personnel carried out an operation and confiscated a Tata Supro Taxi with license plate AS07AC4234 in No.2 Sonapur.

As per reports, the operation conducted by the team resulted in the seizure of four fake gold bars. The apprehended individual has been identified as Taibur Rahman.

