Landslide Victory For BJP In NCHAC MAC Election

HAFLONG, Jan 12: In a resounding triumph, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday secured a landslide victory in the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) Member of Autonomous Council (MAC) election held on January 8.

The BJP clinched an overwhelming victory, securing 25 out of the total 28 MAC constituencies.

Notable highlights include three independent candidates emerging victorious in their respective constituencies – Dolong, Dehamlai, and Semkhor in the NCHAC MAC.

A historic win for the BJP was marked by Donphainon Thaosen in the prestigious 1-Haflong constituency. The current chief executive member (CEM) Debolal Gorlosa triumphed in Dehangi, while former CEM Niranjan Hojai secured victory in Hatikhali.

Other winning candidates include Flaming Rupsi (Jatinga), Porbita Johori (Mahur), Noha Daime (Hangrum), Biswajit Daulagupu (Wajao), Paudaming Nriame (Laisong), Zousamthang Hmar (Jinam), Pronath Rajiyung (Dautuhaja), Ngminlal Lienthang (Borail), and Ratan Jarambus, who clinched the Kalchand constituency with a narrow one-vote margin.

In an intriguing contest, Ramgalungbe Jeme, an independent candidate, emerged victorious against his closest rival, Namrang Jeme of the BJP. Lalresiema Darnei secured victory in Kharthong, and Rupali Langthasa, a new women candidate, won the Diyungbra constituency.

Devojit Bathari secured victory in Hadingma, Johnpaithon Hrangkhol, an independent candidate, triumphed in Dolong, defeating his close opponent ST Jem Hrangkhol of the BJP.

The Diger constituency witnessed existing EM and MAC Samuel Changsan securing victory, while the Semkhor constituency was won by independent candidate Heorojit Jidung, who defeated existing BJP EM and MAC Ranu Langthasa.

It is worth mentioning that the recently held NCHAC MAC elections witnessed enthusiastic participation with 87 candidates in the fray and a substantial 85.78 per cent voter turnout.

Notably, 1-Haflong constituency reported the lowest turnout at 75.51 per cent.

Despite the serene polling atmosphere, no untoward incidents were reported as of the latest update. Some polling stations experienced delays, leading to an extension of polling time.

A total of 1,11,645 voters exercised their democratic right during the 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM polling window.

However, the BJP gained an early advantage by fielding 28 candidates, securing victory in 6 seats uncontested. The INC contested with 24 candidates, TMC with 11, AAP with 5, and the remaining 27 were independent candidates.

Out of the 28 seats, the election covered 22, excluding the 6 constituencies without a contest.

The polling process involved 280 stations, categorised as 22 very sensitive, 92 sensitive, and the rest considered comprehensively safe.

Rigorous security measures, including CCTV cameras and micro-observers, were implemented in highly sensitive stations, while sensitive stations had micro-observers accompanied by videographers and security teams from both central and state police.

All ballot boxes have safely arrived and are secured in the strong room at Don Bosco Higher Secondary School. The focus now shifts to the result declaration scheduled for January 12, 2024.

The NCHAC in Dima Hasao, established under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution of India, holds a crucial role in administering the region and fostering the development of the hill communities.