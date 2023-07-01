Late Bhojpuri Leader Parshuram Dubey Remembered On 5th Death Anniv In Hojai

HT Correspondent

HOJAI, June 30: On the 5th death anniversary of Bhojpuri leader Late Parshuram Dubey, the district unit of Rachnatmak Nonia Sanyukt Sangh (RNSS) and the All Assam Bhojpuri Parishad (AABP) paid tribute to him in Hojai district, Assam. The commemorative events took place at multiple locations in Hojai, including Millick Basti, Bhimarali, and Taralang.

- Advertisement -

In Millick Basti, a condolence meeting was organised in Ward 3 of the Milik Basti village panchayat under Dholpukhuri block. Attendees observed a minute of silence in memory of the departed soul. Dharmendra Chauhan, the national joint secretary of RNSS, highlighted the life and contributions of Parshuram Dubey. Dubey, who was born on June 30, 1972, in Dhubri city, served as the secretary of the All Assam Bhojpuri Yuva Chatra Parishad during his student days and later became the president of the All Assam Bhojpuri Parishad for three consecutive terms. He was also the founder of the All Assam Bhojpuri Parishad and served as the chairman of the Dhubri Gauripura Development Board. Sadly, he passed away on June 30, 2018, while serving as the chairman of the Hindi Speaking Development Board of Assam. Chauhan said that the true tribute to Dubey would be to follow the path he suggested and continue his work.

The district unit of AABP also paid tribute to Parshuram Dubey by offering flower garlands and lighting candles in front of his portrait. These tributes were organised at Bhimarali in Dhalpukhuri Panchayat and at Taralang in Kaki under Thaisobali Panchayat.