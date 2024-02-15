Lecture prog conducted at MSSV

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 14: The department of Yogic Science and Naturopathy at Mahapurusha Srimanta Sankaradeva Viswavidyalaya, Guwahati unit, organised a compelling lecture on Tuesday, titled ‘Pain and Inflammation in Human Subjects: A Clinical Investigation of Herbojoint’. The event took place in the conference hall, featuring Dr Binoy K Bordoloi, the founder & CEO of Bordoloi Biotech LLC from New Jersey, USA, as the esteemed speaker.

The vice-chancellor of MSSV, Prof Mridul Hazarika, graciously introduced Dr Bordoloi, highlighting his illustrious academic journey, extensive research contributions, social engagements, and over 35 years of professional experience. Dr Bordoloi captivated the audience with his personal journey, transitioning from a student and scholar in India to a highly accomplished professional in America.

During the lecture, Dr Bordoloi delved into the research findings conducted by his firm, showcasing the effectiveness of products developed by his company in providing relief from pain and inflammation. The audience was enthralled to learn about his efforts in promoting the teachings of Srimanta Sankaradeva in America.

Dr Ujjwal Arun Maske, head in-charge of the department of Yogic Science and Naturopathy, played a pivotal role in hosting the event. Professors Jagadish Patgiri, D J Baruah, and Gajendra Adhikary, along with heads of various departments, faculty members from the Guwahati unit, and students pursuing MA/MSc in Yogic Science and Naturopathy, actively participated in the lecture session.

The session concluded with Prof Mrinal Kumar Borah, the registrar of MSSV, extending heartfelt gratitude to the invited guest and all attendees for their participation and engagement.