Lecture series to be held at Mahapurusha Srimanta Sankaradeva Viswavidyalaya

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Jan 30: The department of Political Science, Mahapurusha Srimanta Sankaradeva Viswavidyalaya is planning to organise a series of lectures on socio-political issues of contemporary relevance in the varsity. As part of this initiative, the department will organise the first lecture on the subject ‘The Hidden Paradox of Education and Democracy: Political Mobilisation vis-a-vis Social Implementation and Education Quality in Democratic Regimes’ on February 1 at the varsity auditorium here.

Dr Nani Gopal Mahanta, advisor to Education, Government of Assam, will attend the program as the keynote speaker and deliver his lecture on the topic. Dr Harekrishna Bora, head of the department of Political Science, will deliver the welcome address, and Mridul Hazarika, vice-chancellor of MSSV, will also address the occasion, as stated in a release.