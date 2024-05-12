LGBRIMH organizes national workshop on implementation of NMHP

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, May 11: The Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health (LGBRIMH organised a national level workshop on ‘Key Issues in the Implementation of National Mental Health Programme and Future Directions’ in Tezpur on Saturday.

Various mental health experts from different regions of the country participated in the programme. S K Deuri, director of LGBRIMH initiated the event with the inaugural speech and formally inaugurated the workshop, while Hemanta Dutta, OSD, deputy directorof LGBRIMH delivered the welcome address.

This was followed by a panel discussion moderated by Arunjyoti Baruah, professor and head of the department of psychiatric nursing of LGBRIMH. Neha Garg, director of the National Health Mission and Mental Health, Union ministry of health and family welfare, Rajesh Sagar, professor of the department of psychiatry of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences and Rajesh Kumar, associate professor of the College of Nursing, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Rishikesh joined the session virtually. Two of the speakers, Suresh Chakravarty, professor of the department of psychiatry of the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital and E. Aravind Raj, additional professor of psychiatric social work department of NIMHANS were present on the occasion.

The discussion was an enriching one with the views shared by the panellists from their experiences of working with the National Mental Health Programme. They shared their views on the progress made till date in the programme, issues faced from the grassroot to the policy making level while implementing the programme. They also shared their insights on the policy making level and regional. They emphasized on the future courses that can be taken up to further strengthen the programme and increase its impact.

This was followed by a scientific session by R Sreevani, professor of the Dharwad Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences on the topic ‘Our Nurses Our Future- Current Scenario and Future Directions for Nurses in relation to NMHP.’

She highlighted the responsibilities of the nurses in relation to NMHP and DMHP. The workshop concluded with the ‘Nurses Day’ celebrations, where the students and nurses from LGBRIMH took part in a cultural programme.