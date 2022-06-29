LIC donates school building to VKV, Tezpur

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, June 28: As part of the welfare activity, LIC, the frontline insurance agency of the country, handed over two classrooms and one principal cum conference room to the Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya, Tezpur. The project is supported by the LIC Golden Jubilee Fund. Educational infrastructure development completed with an allocation of Rs 25 lacs was ceremonially opened by Atanu Baruah, manager sales, Guwahati division, LIC in presence of other dignitaries including Nirlav Mazumder, marketing manager, Guwahati division, LICI; Abrar Asif, branch manager, Tezpur branch; Salim Haqqani, branch manager sales, Tezpur branch; Dr R. N. Pal, coordinator VKV, Tezpur; Puspa Bagaria, chairperson, Construction Committee, VKV Tezpur; O.P. Bagaria, patron, Construction Committee, VKV Tezpur; Nilesh Agarwal, secretary, Construction Committee, VKV Tezpur, and Suvan, Sett, administrative coordinator, VKSPV , Guwahati.

Earlier an inaugural ceremony was held in the auditorium of the school wherein addressing the gathering Dr R.N. Pal, coordinator of VKV, Tezpur, spoke in detail about the Vivekananda Kendra and its activities.

Rupanjoli Borthakur, principal, VKV, Tezpur, delivered her welcome address, while Sangeeta Devi, primary in-charge, VKV, Tezpur, highlighted the report on the activities other reports of the school, Abhinaya Borah, assistant teacher of the school conducted the programme. Group song performed by the students, poem recitation by Bhargav Bora, and Yoga Display by Dimpal Kalita, Prarthana Das and Karan Das. Assistant teacher Dhrubajyoti Saikia, subsequently offered a vote of thanks.