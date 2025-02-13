Lie-khuta laid

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, Feb 12: The lie-khuta for the 2nd biennial conference (PaalNaam)of the Vaishnavite devotee of Sadau Asom Krishna Surjya Naam Samaj was ceremonially laid by Sri Sri Nani Gopal Goswami, satradhikar of Dakhinpat Satra, MLA Thowra Sushanta Borgohain , satradhikar of Punia Satra Nilmoni Devagoswami and many others in Desang Sukanpukhuri on Feb 10 in the midst of hundreds of devotees. The four-day conference will held from March 13.

Earlier, 50 flags were hoisted by Bhaben Handique, president, Dilip Chngmai, secretary, and senior members of the Krishna Surjya Naam Samaj.