Lions club, Nagaon organises free health camp

HT CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON, Feb 12: A free health camp was organised for the first time in Nagaon by the Eastern Stone and Kidney Foundation and the Institute of Urology at the Nagaon Lions Club Service Center on the occasion of Maghi Purnima on Wednesday here.

Dr Arup Kumar Nath and Dr Bikash Choudhury attended the camp as specialist physicians in the camp and under their supervision a large number of patients underwent various tests for urine-related problems, kidney stone problems, and prostate gland problems, etc.

Dozens of patients as well as other attendees including Ajay Mittal, president of Nagaon Lions Club, Hardarshan Singh, secretary, Madan Saha, Treasurer, Nanu Das, convener, Biswajit Mahanta, Malchand Agarwal, Hardarshan Singh, Ganga Ballabh Goswami, Mahabir Agarwal, Safiruddin Ahmed, Mala Sarma Bordoloi, Rupaleem Borthakur, Inamul Mazid, Gurucharan Singh, Maharshi Bordoloi, Pranab Das, B L Agarwal, Bijay Mangonalia, Anil Sarma, and many others participated in the health camp. The camp aimed to provide free health services to the people of Nagaon and surrounding areas.