Lions International celebrates International Day of Persons with Disabilities in Guwahati

HT Bureau

- Advertisement -

GUWAHATI, Dec 4: Lions International, Dist 322G marked the International Day of Persons with Disabilities on Sunday, at the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) ground in Gopinath Nagar, Opp. Dr. B. Barooah Cancer Institute, Guwahati. The celebration was conducted in collaboration with the National Career Service Centre for Differently Abled (NCSC-DA), Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO), and Special Olympics Bharat Assam—an organisation for children and adults with intellectual and physical disabilities.

The event was attended by Lions District governor Nirmal Bhura, Arvind K Ramteke from NCSC-DA, Mukesh Mishra from ALIMCO, Shyamanta Majumder from Special Olympics Bharat, NH Mazumdar (Senior Principal, ITI), VDG-II Pankaj Poddar, and various Lions leaders, Past District Governors, and members from different Lions Clubs and Leo members.

Sanjay Sanganeria, the project chairperson, extended a warm welcome to all the dignitaries, guests, and participants. Nirmal Bhura highlighted Lions International’s commitment to organising such programs as a service to humanity.

The day-long program included various sports activities organised by Special Olympics Bharat, Assam, for special children and differently-abled individuals. Prizes, gifts, medals, and blankets were distributed, and arrangements were made for fruits, lunch boxes, snacks, and refreshments throughout the day for the participants, numbering more than 250 special children and differently-abled individuals. Around 300 members from Lions and Leo clubs, along with guardians and attendants, were present to encourage and motivate the participants.

- Advertisement -

A distribution camp for various aids and appliances was set up, providing 11 wheelchairs, 7 tricycles, 4 CP chairs, 6 hearing aids, and 12 smartphones for the visually impaired to deserving candidates. Additionally, for the promotion of self-employment, 20 sewing machines, 11 electronic and appliances repairing tool kits, 5 welding machines, and 5 drill machines were handed over to trained entrepreneurs to help them sustain their livelihoods.

Sanjay Sanganeria expressed gratitude to the sponsors Perfect Writing Instruments Pvt. Ltd, Bajaj Healthcare Ltd (Mumbai), Star Cement Ltd, Tribeni Foundations, and various Lions Clubs and members who generously contributed to the program.