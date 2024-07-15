Literary enthusiasts converge for monthly readers circle

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, July 14: The monthly readers circle of Nagsankar branch of Natun Sahitya Parishad was held on Sunday at Bishnupur, Nagsankar, with Dulu Gogoi, president of the Nagsankar branch of Natun Sahitya Parishad in the chair. The meeting was attended by Dr Surendra Mohan Mahanta, retired professor of Cotton College and an eminent couplet writer, as the distinguished guest. A total of seven writers including Mayurakhi Mahanta Saikia, Ashrumani Bora, Niranjan Gogoi, Manoj Bhuyan, Anjan Baskota, Dulu Gogoi, and Bhaskar Saikia read out their self-composed poems, short stories, essays, etc.

- Advertisement -

Dharanidhar Das, former secretary of the state committee of Natun Sahitya Parishad, and Nagen Bora, president of the Jamuguri regional committee of Natun Sahitya Parishad, provided reviews of the literary creations.

Dr Surendra Mohan Mahanta addressed the gathering and briefly spoke about Indian literature and the modern trends of poetry. The meeting was also attended by Anupoma Mahanta, retired professor of Cotton College, Bhaskar Saikia, and Krishna Kumar Bora. All proceedings of the meeting were conducted by Anjan Baskota, secretary of the Nagsankar branch of Natun Sahitya Parishad, while Niranjan Gogoi offered a vote of thanks.