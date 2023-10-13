Livelihood Training Programme Concludes

DIPHU: A Three day training programme on livelihood improvement on livestock and poultry to former cadres of the six extremist outfits concluded on Thursday. The training prgoramme was organised by Karbi Anglong District Police Administration and deputy director, Buffalo Breeding Project, Manja of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary department, Karbi Anglong and held at Rongbang Timung village, Chutianala.

It was for the former cadres of that armed organisations that have signed MoS in 2021 with the state and central government. On the concluding day, certificates were distributed to the 30 trainees by the SP, Karbi Anglong, Sanjib Kumar Saikia. Speaking on the occasion, the SP said the law and order authority and department can only show the way to start taking up economic activities, but the execution is of their own.

Saikia also informed that training for the next batch will start soon and the training will give the chance to start afresh after coming to the mainstream.

“Loans for starting livestock farming will be given,” he added.

Deputy Director, Buffalo Breeding Project, Manja and district veterinary officer, Dr. Dilip Mahanta said the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary department, Karbi Anglong has already prepared a project for introducing livestock and poultry farming in Karbi Anglong, and is awaiting government approval.

The certificate distribution function was attended by general secretary, Karbi Ex-Revolutionary United Forum (KERUF), Longki Bey; vice president Sarsing Engti and spokespersons Rupsing Teron, Kongkat Teron and Willingson Phangcho.