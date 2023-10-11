Livestock Farming

DIPHU: A three day Livelihood Improvement Training Programme on livestock and poultry farming was conducted for former cadres of the six disbanded insurgent groups of Karbi Anglong that had signed an MoS agreement with the state and central government in 2021, at Rongbang Timung village, Chutianala here from Tuesday.

The training programme was organised by Karbi Anglong district police administration and Director, Buffalo Breeding Project, Manja.

30 persons have taken part in the training programme.

Inaugurating the training programme the SP, Karbi Anglong, Sanjib Kumar Saikia said a three day training programme on livestock and poultry farming for former cadres of disbanded armed groups have started from today and will end on October 12.

“The training programme is conducted to enable the former armed cadres to start their own activities for self dependence so that they don’t go back to the jungle again. Bank linkage has been made for availing loans. After the training concluded selected persons will be introduced for availing bank loans to start their own activities,” the SP added.

The District Veterinary Officer, Dilip Mahanta and other officials have helped very much for the conduct of the training programme, Saikia said.