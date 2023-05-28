Local clubs get sports materials

HT Bureau

DIPHU, May 27: Executive member of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) Fisheries, Handloom & Textiles and etc., Madhuram Lekthe distributed football and other sports materials to local clubs under Langfer Member of Autonomous Council (MAC) constituency at Bakulia Sports Association (BSA) playground,Bakulia on Sunday. All together 8 clubs were given sports materials.

Distributing the sports materials the EM said Bakulia has been the centre of sports activities. It has dominated sports in the district. Various football tournaments and other games and sports were won by BSA. It has produced good number of sports persons. But those good days are gone now. Now the sports spirit has to be revived to help young players shape their talent.

Athletics and MAC Cup will be organised for local youths and club, the EM announced.

The clubs that received football and other sports materials were – Thengthom FC, Sikari Gate; Rongnogor FC, Rongnogor; Volongkom Aji FC, Bakuliaghat; Ove Kimi FC, Phonglokpet; Ove Chingthur FC, Kongjuk Athoi; Langfer United FC, Bakulia; Haladhiya Nava Udayan Sangha and Klirdap FC, Bahani Adarsha.

Earlier, the EM inaugurated the 2nd Sarthe Lekthe Memorial Prize Money Club Football League. The tournament was organised by BSA. There were 8 teams in A division and 9 teams in B division.

In the first match played between Volongkom Aji FC and Langfer United FC ended with a score of 1-1.

Kensing Timung scored for Langfer FC and Sarkiri Engti scored for Volongkom Aji FC. The two goals were scored in the first half.

The second match was played between EM Quater and BJYM, Langfer Mandal Committee. EM Quater won the match by 7-1.

Rukasen Rongpi scored the lone goal for BJYM. For EM Quater Bhubon Tokbi scored 5 goals and

Samsing Timung scored 2 goals.

The match was witnessed by President, Rajapatar Sports Association, Sarat Pator; VDC chairman, Noren Killing; Chairman, Bakulia Municipal Board, Hemsing Teron and vice chairman, Anita Saikia.