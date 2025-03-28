Major Collision in Tinsukia as Intercity Express Hits Freight Vehicle

33.6 C
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Mar 28: A major accident occurred in Tinsukia today when the Tinsukia Intercity Express collided with a freight vehicle near the Assam Oil Pump on Makum Road. The collision took place on the railway track leading into Changmai village, highlighting safety concerns due to the absence of a proper railway crossing.

The freight vehicle, bearing registration number AS 01 NC 1884, was transporting household paint when it was struck by the train. Reports suggest that the driver was unaware of the approaching train, which led to the unfortunate incident. Despite the severity of the collision, the driver miraculously escaped unhurt, though his vehicle was thrown nearly 50 feet from the tracks.

The impact of the accident was not limited to just one vehicle, as two other vehicles waiting nearby were also affected. Railway Police arrived at the scene promptly and have launched an investigation into the cause of the collision. Authorities are expected to examine railway safety measures and the need for proper crossings to prevent such accidents in the future.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident earlier this year, a vehicle transporting domestic gas cylinders caught fire near the Kali temple at 8 Mile, Jorabat. The truck, en route to Patarkuchi, Sonapur, from Goalpara, burst into flames due to a mechanical failure.

The Hindustan Petroleum (HP) registered vehicle, AS 32 C 2293, continued moving towards Patarkuchi with its loaded cylinders even as the fire spread, posing a significant risk of explosion. Quick intervention by the Jorabat traffic police and the fire brigade ensured that the blaze was brought under control before it could cause a major catastrophe.

Although no casualties were reported in the incident, the fire caused a massive traffic jam on the national highway, disrupting movement for several hours. Authorities have since urged transporters carrying hazardous materials to conduct regular vehicle maintenance to prevent such dangerous incidents.

