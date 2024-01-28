Major Fire Engulfs 20 Houses In Assam’s Baksa District

GUWAHATI, Jan 28: A devastating fire broke out in the village of Kharija Bijni, located under the Baksa district of Assam, on January 27, leaving at least 20 houses reduced to ashes.

As per a report by India Today NE, the incident unfolded around 10 pm, reportedly sparked by an alleged short circuit.

The report quoting local sources revealed that the fire rapidly engulfed the residential structures, prompting alert residents to immediately notify the fire brigade.

Upon receiving the incident, firefighters, accompanied by the Labdanguri police, swiftly reached the scene to combat the blaze and prevent further destruction.

The sight of 20 houses reduced to ashes has sent shockwaves through the community, with a sense of sorrow and dismay prevailing among the residents of Kharija Bijni.

Amidst the chaos, the police have initiated an investigation to determine the exact cause of the fire.