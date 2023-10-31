Making Business Out Of Education Is Antithetical: Vice-President Jagdeep Dhanhkar

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 30: Vice-President Jagdeep Dhanhkar on Monday described education as the most effective mechanism to bring societal change, even as he emphasized the need of taking education as a service to the nation and urged everyone to ‘give back whatever you take from it.

Calling upon education institutions to be crucible of change, he said that it would be possible only when they engage in innovation, research and development, and think out of the box.

Speaking during an interaction with the faculty members and students of the Cotton University here on Monday, Dhankhar underlined that education is the most potent medium to even out inequalities and to combat inequities.

“If we manage to have quality education, other things will fall in place,” he added.

He urged people to believe in the country’s judicial system rather than demonstrating on the streets when faced with legal issues.

He said the country’s governance mechanism has been “sanitized and power brokers neutralized”.

Dhankhar said, “There are some people who come out on the streets whenever they receive a summons from the judiciary or probe agencies.”

“We have a robust judicial system, why don’t we avail it? Our courts have performed so wonderfully,” he said.

The vice-president said corruption has been weeded out from the system under the current regime.

“I have seen times when it was thought that law cannot reach some people, brokers were everywhere and corruption was rampant. But these times are now over. There was a time when our power corridors and governing system were infested with power brokers and corrupt elements. These corridors have now been sanitized and brokers neutralized,” he added.

Claiming that common citizens and students stand to gain the most from the current situation, he urged the youth to contribute to nation building in all spheres.

Claiming that India’s growth has not gone down well with some sections, he called upon students to defeat such forces.

“Bharat’s voice is on top globally now and it is not suitable for many; it is our duty to neutralise anti-Bharat narratives,” he added.

Mentioning the concept of ‘economic nationalism’ floated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Dhankhar said it was necessary for the country’s economic growth.

He said the slogan ‘vocal for local’ is a step towards this end and appealed to traders and businessmen to contribute to it by focusing on promoting local products.

Dhankhar said India’s G20 presidency had presented the country’s rich heritage and potential before the world.

He said the use of lotus in the G20 logo, which was ‘found indigestible’ by some sections, found wide acceptability among global leaders.

“The lotus is now global and not limited to the frontiers of our country. An ecosystem is being developed around the lotus,” he said, adding that the G20 theme ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’ drawn from ancient scriptures has also garnered much praise.

Responding to questions from students, the Vice-President urged them not to be obsessed with achievements.

“I want the development of students to be like a river that impacts the ecology in a positive manner. Students must not be like a canal that is drawn on paper by experts with targeted benefits,” he added.

Later speaking at the third convocation of Royal Global University here, Dhankhar highlighted the role of educational institutions in shaping human resources.

He appealed to the alumni of different institutions to remain connected with their alma mater and contribute in all possible ways.

“Leveraging education for the purpose of making commerce and business is antithetical to the societal cause and the sublimity, virtuosity of our civilization,” he said.

The Vice-president urged those investing in the education sector to view it as a service to the nation and not merely a business venture.

“Earlier, people invested in education as a service to society. There has been an aberration now. Education has become an industry, like healthcare. I appeal to all in the education sector to continue to treat it as a service,” he said.

He also called on the faculty of the varsities to create awareness regarding the National Education Policy as it integrates knowledge and skills with degree.

Dhankhar appealed to students to think out of the box and assured that resources will not be a hurdle in achieving their potential.

Mentioning that about two-third of the medalists at the convocation were girls, he said, “This is the changing profile (of the country), this is a reflection of what Bharat is today and will be tomorrow.”

Dhankhar also attended a felicitation ceremony by the Guwahati Marwari community at a city hotel and lauded them for contributing to this northeastern state over the years.

He said Marwaris have achieved the delicate balance between ‘janma bhumi’ (birthplace) and ‘karma bhumi’ (workplace), making their presence globally while upholding ethics and integrity.

The Vice-President urged the community to ensure value addition to products available locally, and also allow their younger generation to evolve to meet the changing market scenarios. (With inputs from PTI)