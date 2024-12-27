17 C
Mallabaruah holds meetings on flood-free Guwahati, park upgrades

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Dec 27: Assam’s Public Health Engineering Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah convened a critical meeting at Janata Bhawan to accelerate the “Mission Flood-Free Guwahati” initiative, the Minister informed on Friday.

The discussion focused on practical solutions to mitigate the city’s recurring flooding issues, with officials from the Department of Housing and Urban Affairs (DoHUA) and key line departments, including Water Resources, PWD (Roads and Buildings), and the District Administration, in attendance.

Meanwhile, the agenda included desiltation of existing drains and constructing new drainage systems to improve water management in Guwahati.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Mallabaruah stated, “The discussion focused on implementing effective measures such as desiltation of drains and the construction of new drainage systems to address the city’s flooding challenges.”

Representatives from NF Railways, Oil India Ltd., NHAI, and the Airports Authority of India also participated, emphasizing a collaborative approach to address urban flooding challenges.

“Mission Flood-Free Guwahati” is expected to transform the city into a safer, more resilient urban center.

Speaking on the initiative, Mallabaruah stressed the importance of inter-departmental coordination and stakeholder engagement to ensure tangible results.

In another significant development, the Minister held discussions with DoHUA officials about restoring and upgrading the Phoolbagan and Khanikar Parks in Dibrugarh.

The proposed plans aim to enhance the parks’ aesthetics and provide modern recreational facilities for visitors, boosting leisure infrastructure in the region.

“Held a meeting with DoHUA officials regarding restoration and upgrading the Phoolbagan & Khanikar Parks in Dibrugarh. This initiative aims to enhance their beauty and equip them with modern facilities for leisurely activities”, Mallabaruah added.

