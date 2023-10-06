Man Arrested in Lahorijan

DIPHU: A resident of Lahorijan in Karbi Anglong, Arif Ahmed, has been arrested on charges of obtaining a passport using fake documents following a complaint by Sarsing Engti of Diphu.

According to Additional SP (Crime), Nayan Moni Barman, Arif Ahmed had allegedly misrepresented his father’s identity and used that person’s Legacy Data to obtain the passport. The complaint prompted an inquiry by the Diphu police, leading to Arif Ahmed’s arrest. He is currently residing in Dimapur.

The police are conducting further investigations to determine the source of the false documents. Charges related to identity fraud and forgery are expected to be filed against Arif Ahmed, who is now in custody.

This incident highlights the importance of rigorous document verification processes to prevent fraudulent activities, especially in matters as critical as obtaining a passport.