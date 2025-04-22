Man beheads wife, surrenders with severed head

GUWAHATI, April 21: A man allegedly beheaded his wife, and then went to the police station with the severed head to surrender, officials said on Monday.

The incident happened in Assam’s Chirang district on Saturday night, they said.

The accused, after allegedly killing his wife, went to the Ballamguri police outpost with the severed head and surrendered, they added.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, police said.

Asked about the cause of the murder, an officer said, “We cannot say anything at the moment. We have to wait for the probe to be over.”

The accused, a daily wage earner, killed his wife following a domestic dispute, locals alleged. (PTI)

