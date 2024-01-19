Man critically injured during buffalo fight in Assam’s Morigaon

HT Digital,

Morigaon, Jan 19: A man identified as Sarat Chandra Nath sustained critical injuries during a traditional buffalo fight, known as ‘Moh-juj’, in Morigaon, Assam, according to reports.

- Advertisement -

The incident took place at Lahorighat on Friday during the event. Nath is an employee of the Dhing Market Committee.

The Assam government had given the green light to these traditional buffalo fights during Magh Bihu after a hiatus of nearly nine years, provided they are conducted under specific standard operating procedures (SOPs). The approval was given during a cabinet meeting in December 2023.