Man Found Dead Five Days After Going Missing from Friend’s Wedding in Assam

GUWAHATI, Feb 24: A tragic event was witnessed in Sribhumi, Assam, where a man who went missing after he attended his friend’s wedding ceremony was found dead in a decomposed and nude state.

The deceased identified as Salim Uddin had allegedly visited a wedding ceremony on February 18 but never returned home, which raised concerns among his family.

After his disappearance, Salim’s family registered a missing person case at the Badarpur Police Station, leading the police to initiate a search operation. On the fifth day of speculation, police received information about a body found along a hill near the Bagargul area. On reaching the site, the officers identified the remains as Salim Uddin, fuelling suspicions of murder.

For heightening the inquiry, police arrested two people, Jakir Hussain and Asad Uddin, both of whom hail from the same village the victim came from. Both were being questioned at the moment concerning their role in the case after police sought to determine the reason behind Salim’s death.

