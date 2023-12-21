17 C
Guwahati
Thursday, December 21, 2023
type here...

Man held for molesting Assam girl inside Kanchenjunga Express

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Silchar, Dec 21: In a disturbing incident, a young woman from Assam was allegedly molested by a man on the Kanchenjunga Express train last night.

- Advertisement -

The man, believed to be under the influence of alcohol, was later detained by the Government Railway Police (GRP) at Rangiya railway station.

The victim, who was travelling with her family, used her official Facebook profile to share her ordeal in a live video.

The accused, identified as Abhijit Raut, allegedly attempted to molest the woman while she was asleep. The incident occurred between the Alipurduar-Rangiya junction. The victim alleges that the man boarded the train at Alipurduar station without a valid ticket and was travelling to Lumding in Hojai district.

This incident has raised concerns about the safety of women passengers on trains.

Exploring Assam: Offbeat Activities For Adventure Lovers
Exploring Assam: Offbeat Activities For Adventure Lovers
Top 10 Most Expensive Players In IPL History
Top 10 Most Expensive Players In IPL History
Top places to visit in Guwahati on New Year
Top places to visit in Guwahati on New Year
5 Hills Stations To Witness Snowfall In Northeast India
5 Hills Stations To Witness Snowfall In Northeast India
10 States Of India And Their Traditional Look
10 States Of India And Their Traditional Look
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Mass shooting at Prague University; 11 dead, 9 injured

The Hills Times - 0
Exploring Assam: Offbeat Activities For Adventure Lovers Top 10 Most Expensive Players In IPL History Top places to visit in Guwahati on New Year 5 Hills Stations To Witness Snowfall In Northeast India 10 States Of India And Their Traditional Look