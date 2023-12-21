Man held for molesting Assam girl inside Kanchenjunga Express

HT Digital,

Silchar, Dec 21: In a disturbing incident, a young woman from Assam was allegedly molested by a man on the Kanchenjunga Express train last night.

The man, believed to be under the influence of alcohol, was later detained by the Government Railway Police (GRP) at Rangiya railway station.

The victim, who was travelling with her family, used her official Facebook profile to share her ordeal in a live video.

The accused, identified as Abhijit Raut, allegedly attempted to molest the woman while she was asleep. The incident occurred between the Alipurduar-Rangiya junction. The victim alleges that the man boarded the train at Alipurduar station without a valid ticket and was travelling to Lumding in Hojai district.

This incident has raised concerns about the safety of women passengers on trains.