Man Kills Wife in Drunken Rage in Assam’s Cachar District

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Mar 29: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly killed his wife in a fit of rage on Thursday night at Barkhola Jarailtala in Cachar, Assam. The accused, identified as Bulu Gowal, reportedly attacked and brutally killed his wife, Pini Gowal, following a heated argument.

According to sources, the couple was engaged in a fierce quarrel, which was intensified by alcohol consumption. The dispute soon turned violent, and in an inebriated state, Bulu fatally assaulted Pini, leading to her death on the spot.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the police swiftly arrived at the scene and arrested Bulu. Authorities have registered a case, and further investigation is underway to determine the exact circumstances leading to the tragic incident.

The shocking crime has left the local community in disbelief, with many calling for strict action against domestic violence and alcohol-related offenses.

The Hills Times -
