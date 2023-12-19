24 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, December 19, 2023
Manipur: Assam Rifles rescues kidnapped civilians from NSCN K (Ang Mai) near Wetting village

GUWHATI, Dec 19: Assam Rifles on Tuesday said that it rescued from heavily armed cadres of NSCN K (Ang Mai) faction near Wettingvillage of Mon district on December 17.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, both the individuals were kidnapped from Yannyu Village on December 15 night and were being taken to the underground camps in Myanmar.

“#AssamRifles rescued two civilians from heavily armed cadres of NSCN K (Ang Mai) faction near Wetting Village of Mon District, Nagaland on 17 Dec. Both the individuals were kidnapped from Yannyu Village on 15 Dec night and were being taken to the Underground Camps in Myanmar,” the Assam Rifles wrote on X.

It further said that it also apprehended an Over Ground Worker and recovered one M16 assault rifle, three pistols, large quantity of ammunition and other war like stores during the operation.

