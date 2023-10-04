27 C
Margherita Block Congress Committee Protests Against Power Tariff Hike

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, Oct 3: Members of the Margherita Block Congress Committee organised a protest rally and a one-hour dharna (sit-in) near Margherita Bus Stand in protest against the recent increase in power tariffs. The rally started from Congress Bhawan in Margherita.

Over 100 members of the Margherita Block Congress Committee participated in the protest. They also symbolically burned a circular from the Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL).

Tara Prasad Dehingia, president of the Margherita Block Congress Committee, expressed concern over the sudden increase in power tariffs, which saw the per-unit rate rise significantly to Rs 1.29. He highlighted that the BJP had promised to reduce power tariffs before the assembly elections. However, after coming to power, these promises were not fulfilled.

Dehingia urged chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and state Power minister Nandita Gorlosa to immediately cancel the proposal to increase power tariffs, ensuring that the general public can lead peaceful and content lives.

