Margherita Celebrates World Red Cross Day with Unity and Compassion

HT Correspondent

Margherita, May 8: In a heartwarming display of humanitarian spirit, Margherita joined the global community in celebrating World Red Cross Day on Thursday at the Margherita Block Conference Hall. The event, organized by the Indian Red Cross Society Margherita Sub-District Branch, was marked by a series of inspiring programs that embodied hope, unity, and a steadfast commitment to humanity.

The celebration commenced with the ceremonial hoisting of the Red Cross flag by Parikshit Thoudam, Margherita Co-District Commissioner and President of the Sub-District Branch. The symbolic lighting of the lamp was carried out by Dinesh Pratap Singh Rathod, Margherita Co-District Police Officer and Vice President of the Branch, signifying the light of compassion and care that the Red Cross movement stands for.

A major highlight of the event was a compelling awareness session on heart disease, an increasingly prevalent health issue worldwide. The session was skillfully hosted by Pabitra Borgohain, Secretary of the Margherita Sub-District Branch, who elaborated on the causes, symptoms, treatment options, and preventive strategies associated with heart conditions.

The audience was privileged to hear from the chief guest, Dr. Mriganka Shekhar Chaliha, Head of the Cardiology Department at Assam Medical College and Hospital, Dibrugarh. Dr. Chaliha delivered an engaging and informative talk on heart health and the importance of adopting healthier lifestyles, which deeply resonated with the attendees.

The event was presided over by Manoj Gogoi, President of the Indian Red Cross Society Margherita Sub-District Branch. Esteemed dignitaries gracing the occasion included: Atanu Kakoty, Principal of Margherita College, Sanat Kumar Dutta, Deputy Superintendent, Margherita FRU/Civil Hospital, Aparajita Phukan, Principal, Digboi Nursing College, Sanjib Sharma, Block Elementary Education Officer, Margherita

Their presence reflected the strong community collaboration in promoting health and humanitarian values.

More than 200 participants from diverse walks of life took part in the celebration, demonstrating the community’s collective commitment to public health and humanitarian ideals.

Concluding the event, Pabitra Borgohain expressed heartfelt gratitude and remarked, “The celebration of World Red Cross Day at Margherita was a resounding success, leaving everyone inspired to continue standing ‘on the side of humanity’ with compassion and action.”