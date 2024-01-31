13 C
Margherita Congress Committee pays tribute

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, Jan 30: The 76th death anniversary of the Father of the Nation, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, popularly known as Mahatma Gandhi, was observed at Margherita Congress Bhawan. Attendees paid rich tribute to the portrait of Mahatma Gandhi by lighting earthen lamps and offering garlands of flowers.

Margherita Block Congress Committee president Tara Prasad Dehingia, vice president Md Toufik Khan, Devendra Pandey, Margherita Assembly Youth Congress Committee president Avishek Beldar, Margherita Mahila Congress Committee G Sarojini, NSUI, Seva Dal, and all wings of the Indian National Congress (INC) were present during the program.

Md Toufik Khan mentioned that every year, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi is observed at Margherita Congress Bhawan.

