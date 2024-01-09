Mass outreach campaign gears up ahead of Ram Mandir inauguration

HT Correspondent

HOJAI, Jan 8: In preparation for the inauguration of the Ram Mandir on January 22, 2024, an extensive mass outreach campaign is underway in Hojai district. As part of this initiative, volunteers from various social organisations, including the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Bharatiya Janata Party, Vishva Hindu Parishad, Sanskar Bharti, among others, are visiting approximately one lakh families in the district. The campaign, conducted nationwide under the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, is actively engaging the community for the first fifteen days of January.

Abhijit Ghoshal, secretary of VHP, Hojai district, shared with our correspondent that volunteers are distributing Akshata (sacred rice), invitations, a description, and a photograph of the temple to Sanatan families. The mass outreach program commenced on January 1, 2024, and so far, more than 45,000 Hindu families in the district have received these sacred items.

Ghoshal mentioned that 300 groups (tolis) with two thousand volunteers are involved in distributing these items across the eight blocks and three towns (Hojai, Lanka, and Lumding) within the district. He assured that the holy items have already been distributed to all temples in the district. Sanatan families who have not received the items are encouraged to collect them from their nearest temples and seek blessings from Ram Lalla.

As a noteworthy reminder, the Sanatan families have been requested to decorate their homes, create rangoli, light lamps in the evening, and witness the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony live at the temple near their residence on January 22.